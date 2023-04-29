 
Saturday April 29, 2023
PU to start BBA replica programme

By Our Correspondent
LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has approved starting BBA (4-year) Replica Programme in afternoon and evening sessions for the Fall 2023 intake and onwards.