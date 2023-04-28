Zaman Park clashes: ATC extends pre-arrest bail of PTI leaders

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday extended the pre-arrest bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders by May 6 in Zaman Park clashes cases.
The court extended interim bails of PTI General Secretary Asad Umar, former state minister Farrukh Habib, ex-minister health Punjab Dr Yasmeen Rashid and others.
As the hearing commenced, the court asked about the investigation progress till date. The court was informed that PTI leaders Farrukh Habib and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema did not join the investigation.
However, the counsel for PTI leaders argued that they had challenged formation of the JIT.
The court remarked that challenging the JIT was not linked with recording of statements. The court directed Farrukh Habib and Musarrat Cheema to join the investigation and extended their interim bails.
