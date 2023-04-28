 
close
Friday April 28, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

ANP invites PTI to APC on May 3

By News Desk
April 28, 2023

LAHORE: A delegation of the Awami National Party (ANP) Thursday invited the PTI to attend the all-party conference (APC) to be held on July 3.

According to TV channel reports, the ANP delegation, comprising party’s central spokesperson Zahid Khan and Mian Iftikhar Hussain, called on the PTI leadership here and conveyed the message. The ANP is part of the coalition government.