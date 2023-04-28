CTD SHO martyred in Khuzdar bomb blast

Site of blast in Khuzdar, on December 19, 2022. — Twitter/@khorasandiary

KHUZDAR: A Station House Officer (SHO) of the Counter Terrorism Department CTD was martyred Thursday in a remote-controlled bomb blast near Jhalawan Complex in Khuzdar.

The martyred police officer was identified as Inspector Sharbat Khan Imrani. He was reported to be from Nasirabad district. His body was shifted to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital. According to the CTD sources Sharbat Khan Imrani was on his way to duty from home when the bomb blasted near his car. The car was completely destroyed in the explosion. On receiving the information, the law enforcement agencies reached the spot and launched an investigation.