CTD SHO martyred in Khuzdar bomb blast

KHUZDAR: A Station House Officer (SHO) of the Counter Terrorism Department CTD was martyred Thursday in a remote-controlled bomb blast near Jhalawan Complex in Khuzdar.
The martyred police officer was identified as Inspector Sharbat Khan Imrani. He was reported to be from Nasirabad district. His body was shifted to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital. According to the CTD sources Sharbat Khan Imrani was on his way to duty from home when the bomb blasted near his car. The car was completely destroyed in the explosion. On receiving the information, the law enforcement agencies reached the spot and launched an investigation.
LAHORE: A delegation of the Awami National Party Thursday invited the PTI to attend the all-party conference to be...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken note of the alleged irresponsible behaviour of the authorities...
LONDON: Labour Party politician and local councillor for the Avenfield and Park Lane area has said he is in...
TEHRAN: Iran has begun the process of exporting goods to Saudi Arabia, the Iranian industry and trade minister has...
RAWALPINDI: Fakhar Zaman’s ninth hundred packed with quality shots put Pakistan 1-0 in the five-match one-day...
LONDON: Pakistan’s first female architect Yasmeen Lari has won UK’s King Royal Gold Medal for Architecture for her...