‘Helping’ militants resettle in KP: ANP moves PHC against Imran, former ISI chief

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), demanding a judicial commission against former prime minister Imran Khan, former Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed and others to probe as to how militants resettled and regrouped in the province in the last few years. The writ petition also demanded immediate and concrete measures to restore peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rest of the country and to stop further resettlement of militants and spillover of militancy to other areas. ANP provincial chief Aimal Wali Khan filed the writ in the PHC in which former Prime Minister Imran Khan, president Dr Arif Alvi, former Director General of the ISI Faiz Hameed, former chief minister Mahmood Khan and ex spokesman of the KP government Barrister Saif have been made parties. The federal and provincial government have also been made parties in the petition.

The petition asked for a judicial inquiry by the PHC chief justice to find out as to who helped Taliban to resettle in the province in the last few years.

It stated that peace was restored after great sacrifices by the police, other security forces as well as efforts and sacrifices of the ANP government.

The writ petition also demanded measures to stop regrouping of militants and further spread of the menace of terrorism in the province and rest of the country.

The ANP leadership said they had first revealed about the former governor and chief minister of KP giving extortion to the militants instead of taking measures to ensure peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It said they had no option left but to move the higher courts for immediate measures for restoration of peace in KP and Pakistan and to expose the elements involved in the conspiracy.

News Desk adds: The petitioner claimed that Imran Khan with alleged assistance of Faiz Hameed allowed settlement of militants in the country after the terrorism was eliminated from the country, local media reported. He said Imran had admitted for several times on the media that he had facilitated the resettlement.