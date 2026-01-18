Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Sarah Ferguson to jump at 'comeback' chance

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are experiencing fear of the unknown amid exile.

The former Duke and Duchess of York, who lost all their titles after leaks of association to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, still fear what may come next.

Speaking about Fergie, Royal expert Richard Eden told Mirror: “She probably wants to make a comeback, which has done before to an extent, but I suspect would have the greatest difficulty in negotiating that,” he said. “But with so many charities distancing themselves from her, I can’t see any plans for a comeback going anywhere.

“At the moment the spotlight is off them, but if the moment comes where more is discovered, it will be firmly back on them. And that’s the biggest problem for them - they simply don’t know what is coming."

He continued: “The situation has really weakened the royal family over a long period. While things do move on, we don’t know where precisely they will move on to, it is a fear of the unknown.”

The ex-couple, who married in 1986 and finalised their divorce in 1996, had remained in each other’s lives despite their separation. Sarah had remained supportive of Andrew even after his fall from grace.

She also found herself firmly ousted as both of them had connection of paedophile Jeffery Epstein, overshadowing the work of the royal family.

It was King Charles’s ultimate decision to evict them both that has now left them scrambling to find a different shelter. Although, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes it’s not the end for the two.

“I think she’ll continue to be part of his life, even if she doesn’t share his new home,” Bond told The Mirror, noting that Fergie was left “very upset” by the whole ordeal.