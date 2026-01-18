Royals

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor braves through 'element of tragedy' im exile

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has become a couch potato after losing all his titles

By Eleen Bukhari
January 18, 2026
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor braves through 'element of tragedy' im exile

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is going through a tough time as he braves through his Royal exile.

The former Duke of York, who has been asked to leave the Royal Lodge at his earliest, is becoming a ‘couch potato.’

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson writes for The Sun: “It also makes me wonder what he’s actually doing. We only ever see him horse-riding. There was a long article in the Telegraph this week — my colleague Hannah wrote a really good piece asking what he actually does. I think she described him as a bit of a couch potato, sitting at Royal Lodge watching television.”

“There is obviously an element of tragedy. I don’t expect people to feel sympathetic for him, but there is a tragic element to this,” he said. Vigar recalled Andrew’s former standing, noting: “In happier days, he was known as the Duke of Golf. I’m not sure how many golf clubs he’s a member of anymore. But it’s a lot of time to fill.”

“He watches a lot of TV — he’s always done that,” one source earlier revealed. “He’s always been a bit of a couch potato.”

