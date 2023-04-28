Electronic deed registration system launched

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed Thursday presided over a meeting on the launch of e-registration, also known as the Electronic Deed Registration System, in the BOR committee room.

Among the attendees were Tariq Qureshi, Member (Taxes); Saira Umar, Director General of Punjab Land Record Authority; Romaan Burana, Deputy Secretary (Staff); the Secretary (Taxes); Shiraz Mehmood, Director (Development); Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal, Ikramul Haq; and other officials. During a briefing on the e-registration launch, it was announced that officers' training for e-registration would commence on April 28 in Lahore and continue until May 15 at all divisional headquarters in Punjab. All relevant officers from the districts will participate in this training process. The registry and transfer of property deeds through e-registration will commence from Sahiwal on May 1.

The SMBR acknowledged that citizens will have the convenience of registering their data for the registry from their homes through an e-registration portal. They will also have the ability to obtain an online copy of their registry. Additionally, the implementation of e-registration will bring transparency to the system and eliminate the need for citizens to visit multiple offices. If citizens choose to buy or sell property through e-registration, they will need to appear before a sub-registrar of the respective district or tehsil to record their statements, he added. The IT system will monitor those who create obstacles for citizens. Furthermore, officers from the Board of Revenue, commissioners, and DCs will have the ability to daily monitor sub-registrars through the e-registration portal, ensuring transparency, he said.