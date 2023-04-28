Denmark plans more restrictive path to citizenship

COPENHAGEN: The government of Denmark, which already has one of the most restrictive paths to citizenship in Europe, announced plans on Thursday for even stricter conditions.

Under the changes, applicants for Danish citizenship would have to reside in the country until it was confirmed through an official ceremony that follows formal approval for citizenship -- a process that could take up to two years.

“Until you shake hands at the ceremony, you must live in Denmark,” said Kaare Dybvad Bek, Minister for Immigration and Integration, in a statement. “This is common sense.”