Haris down with shoulder injury

RAWALPINDI: Haris Sohail is doubtful for the second One-Day International against New Zealand tomorrow (Saturday) as the batter landed awkwardly on his left shoulder during a fielding drill Wednesday evening.
Haris’ initial scans at a local hospital revealed the batsman has a shoulder muscle problem which could take a few days to recover. “All depends on his therapy. In case of a positive response, he could be available for the next match. However, the management may not risk his injury that is not serious in nature,” one of the officials, when contacted, said.
The medical team will assess his injury status before the second ODI to determine his participation in the match.
