Who would like to sip from costliest water bottle?

NEW DELHI: People in the world like to live a luxurious life, and there has been news of people consuming expensive water as well. The world’s most expensive water is Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, which costs over Indian Rs45 lakh. It was recorded in the Guinness World Records as the most expensive water bottle in 2010. The reason that makes the water so expensive is its packaging; the 750-ml bottle of the water is made up of solid 24-carat gold. It is said that the water is consumed by the world’s billionaires. Reportedly, the world’s most expensive water has 5 gms of 24-carat gold mixed in it, which helps add alkalinity to the water. It is also found that every single bottle of Acqua di Cristallo has water from three different points on the earth.

One part of the water is sourced from a spring in France, while the other is sourced from a spring in Fiji, and the third part has been sourced from the cold glaciers of Iceland. It is also said that the water of Acqua di Cristallo Tributo has more energy than average drinking water. More than a decade ago, on March 4, 2010, a bottle of Acqua di Cristallo Tributo e Modigliani was sold at auction for over USD60,000. That is, in Indian rupees, it sits around Rs49 lakh.

Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani was designed by Fernando Altamirano. He also designed the world’s most expensive bottle, which is filled with Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac. Apart from Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani and Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac, there is another expensive water that is available. It is called Kona Nigari. This is the water from Japan. It is extracted from a depth of thousands of feet below sea level. It contains some minerals that are found only in the depths of the water, which help to reduce weight. Reportedly, consuming this water makes people feel more energetic and also makes the skin glow. The price of a 750-ml bottle of this water is USD 402, i.e. about Rs33,000. The whole water bottle costs around Rs44,000 per litre. It contains electrolytes found naturally in the deep sea.