Corruption in Workers Welfare Board funds: Sindh ACE sets up probe panel

KARACHI: Following an official request from the Sindh Labor Department the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment has formed a three-member investigation committee to probe into the alleged financial irregularities and corruption in the Workers Welfare Board (WWF) funds reserved for welfare schemes for the workers of the different industrial units of the province.

Workers Welfare Board Sindh (WWBS) is a body corporate established under the Workers Welfare Board Sindh Act 2019 falling under the Sindh Labor Department. According to the Act, the Minister of Labor is the Chairperson of the Board while it runs its affairs through a governing body comprising representatives of the Sindh govt, workers, and employers. Board provides a holistic package of service to industrial workers including marriage grants, death grants, talent scholarships, establishment and maintenance of labour colonies, and establishment and operations of Workers’ Welfare schools in various districts of the province.

Board receives billions of rupees in the heads of welfare funds i.e. marriage, dowry, and death funds by the industrial organizations. Besides, it also receives funds from the provincial government for running its educational projects and for the marriage of the children of the workers working in these industrial organizations, and providing financial assistance to the families of the workers in case of their workers.

According to the official correspondence copies of which are available with The News, the Sindh Labor Department asked the Sindh Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Department for conducting of investigation and also forwarded a departmental inquiry report on the same subject. The anti-corruption department formed a three-member committee headed by the director of forensic investigation Muhammad Ali Baloch along with Abdul Qadir Javed Shar Deputy Secretary and Assistant Director Audit Sasui Bhutto members, two coopted members would be added during the inquiry.