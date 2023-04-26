The people’s choice

This letter refers to the news report story ‘No talks with Imran, we want him out: Fazl’ (April 21, 2023). First Imran and now Maulana Fazlur Rahman are exhibiting a stubborn attitude towards political opponents. When politicians say such things about other politicians they are basically insulting the voter.

It is for the people to decide who to support. Rejecting their choice is as anti-democratic as it gets. Pakistani politicians should start respecting the political mandates of other politicians.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada