NFL partners with Rizq Foundation

KARACHI: National Foods Limited (NFL) had partnered with Rizq Foundation to distribute 6,000 iftar meals under ‘Zaiqa Mil Bethne Ka’ campaign, a statement said.

Meals were distributed at Kiran Foundation in Karachi and GC University in Lahore, in alignment with the UN SDG 2 ‘Zero Hunger’, According to the World Food Programme, approximately 37.5 million people in Pakistan lack reliable access to sufficient, safe, nutritious food, making it challenging for them to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. NFL said its campaign offered a powerful way for consumers to make a difference.