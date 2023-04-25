 
Army chief in China to boost ties

“The COAS is on a four-day official visit to China for enhancing bilateral military relations, “ ISPR reported

By Our Correspondent
April 25, 2023
General Asim Munir. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir left for China on a four-day official visit on Monday. “The COAS is on a four-day official visit to China for enhancing bilateral military relations, “ the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a brief statement late Monday night said.