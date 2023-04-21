IGP Punjab issues directions for foolproof security on Eid

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed to carve out comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements for maintaining law and order on Eidul Fitr.

“The security of sensitive points, especially mosques, Imambargahs, Eid congregations and minority worship places must be ensured. Smooth flow of traffic with a special focus on the security of entertainment places, public parks and public centres should be ensured,” Dr Usman Anwar said.

Strong measures should be taken for the security of Jumatul Wida gatherings and Yum Al-Quds rallies and the security arrangements of sensitive rallies should be monitored by CCTV cameras in other districts including Safe City Authority Lahore, he added.

IG Punjab directed that snipers should be deployed on rooftops for the security of sensitive mosques, imambargahs and other places, while plain-clothed police commandos should also be present to perform duties inside central Eid congregations. Dr Usman Anwar said that RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should personally focus on the Eid security plan, monitoring sensitive religious and public places, entrance and exit routes of districts and inter-provincial check posts.

IG Punjab said that a contingent of lady police personnel should be deployed for women’s Eid prayer gatherings and stressed upon all officers and personnel posted on Eid security to perform their duties with devotion. “The patrolling forces should be made more effective in and around sensitive mosques, imambargahs and other places, while search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations should be conducted daily in all the districts of the province.”

He issued these instructions while presiding over the video link RPOs, DPOs conference held at the Central Police Office today to review the security on Eid. For briefing about security arrangements, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province attended the video link conference. During the briefing, IG Punjab was told that 21,479 officers, officials and volunteers will perform duties for Jumatul Wida congregations and 117 rallies of Al-Quds Day across the province. Similarly, more than 19,000 officers and personnel including volunteers will be deployed at markets, bazaars and other sensitive places on Chand Raat, while more than 40,000 officers, personnel and volunteers will be deployed for the security of 23,642 mosques, Imambargahs and 823 open places for Eid prayer across the province.

Similarly, 150 walk-through gates, 10895 metal detectors and 3796 CCTV cameras will also be used for security. The IG instructed the officer to perform their duties with full enthusiasm to protect the life and property of the citizens so that the citizens can celebrate Eid without any fear. He said that the protection of lives and property and the happiness of citizens is the motto of the Punjab Police and the police force will fulfil this duty with full responsibility.

Additional IG Operations Shehzada Sultan, Additional IG Patrolling Rao Abdul Karim, DIG SPU Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, DIG CTD Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Elite Sadiq Ali Dogar along with other officers also joined the video conference.