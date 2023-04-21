A cruel end

Noor Jahan, the elephant at Karachi Zoo, fell into a pond in her enclosure and is dying a premature death, succumbing to her injuries. Two weeks prior to this incident, veterinarians and wildlife experts from the global animal welfare organization Four Paws arrived in Karachi upon the urgent request of the KMC to examine the ailing elephant Noor Jahan. Four Paws recommended that Noor Jahan and all the other animals at the Karachi Zoo be moved to a place that offers better living conditions as the zoo does not meet international standards.

However, no measures to relocate them have been taken. Back in November 2021 a lion at Karachi Zoo died from starvation, proving that our authorities can’t afford a safe and healthy environment for zoo animals. Even the people are now demanding that the zoo be shut down and the animals sent to a more suitable facility. We live in a country where people, mostly, fail to treat each other with kindness and decency and under a government that cannot even feed its own citizens, we are not fit to look after animals that need special treatment.

Hudesa Imam

Karachi