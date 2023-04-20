Umar Virk paid tribute

LAHORE: IG Dr Usman Anwar has paid tribute to the professional services of former SSP CIA Lahore Umar Virk and said that he has given new ways to the investigation department. Trendsetter and diligent officers like him are asset of the police.

Dr Usman Anwar said that Umar Virk was on the hit list of criminals and terrorist elements, but despite that he did not let his work decline and with his professional skills, he brought several high-profile cases to a logical end.

He said during the investigation of many cases, there was immense pressure on Umar Virk, he never compromised on merit and successfully worked out the cases and made the criminals convicted.

The Inspector General expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony of ex-SSP CIA Umar Virk on the occasion of his retirement at the Central Police Office on Wednesday. The IG invited Umar Virk to his office and thanked him for his exceptional professional services for police department.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers who participated in the event also appreciated the professional services of Umar Virk and said that former SSP CIA, Umar Virk name has been a symbol of fear for robbers, dacoits, bandits and criminals. Umar Virk thanked the IG for organising the ceremony in his honour and said, ‘My services for investigation, training and CTD department are available all the time.”