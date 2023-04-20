Rashford return to training gives Man Utd welcome boost

MANCHESTER: Marcus Rashford has returned to training for Manchester United, giving the club a major boost ahead of the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla on Thursday.

The England international, who has scored a career-high 28 goals this season, suffered a groin strain in a 2-0 win over Everton on April 8. United said last week that Rashford would likely be absent for a “few games” but he could make a timely return in Spain, with Erik ten Hag’s men in the hunt for a treble of cup competitions.