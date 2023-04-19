PHC CJ calls for improved facilities at Central Prison

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali on Tuesday visited the Central Prison Peshawar and issued directives to the administration for improved facilities in the facility.

District and Sessions Judge, Peshawar, Ashfaq Taj accompanied the CJ during the visit while Senior Civil Judge, Admin, and a judicial magistrate were also present on the occasion. The visit was made on the occasion of Eidul Fitr and the purpose was to assess the living conditions of the jail inmates, including juvenile offenders and female accused. During the visit, the chief justice inspected the video link cabins where under trial prisoners were attending hearings in various criminal courts of the district.

She also visited the cells of terrorists/Militants, juveniles, and females, and checked the quality of food in the kitchen. The superintendent jail briefed the chief justice on the situation and problems of the inmates.

Eid gifts were also distributed among 62 juvenile offenders, 27 female accused, and six kids. The chief justice also listened to the problems of the inmates and issued directions for their redressal.

On the chief justice’s directions, 21 accused who were incarcerated in petty nature cases were released.

During the chief justice’s last visit, the juveniles were found to be in a miserable condition, so they were provided with new clothes and soaps to improve their hygiene. Additionally, 26 foreigners, including three juveniles, were deported on the chief justice’s directions.

The chief justice asked the superintendent jail to make the jail an infirmary for new offenders by educating them and imparting religious and social knowledge.

She also suggested installing the latest CCTV cameras in juvenile barracks to maintain peace and tranquility in the jail and to safeguard the minors from abuse and torture.

District and Sessions Judge, Peshawar, recommended segregating of rival groups by adopting the “silver bullet policy” as being done in developed countries.

The groups clashed with each other a number of times recently, creating a law and order situation.

The chief justice added that her main focus would be on courts and jails, and even though the jails were overcrowded, the superintendent jail must show exemplary conduct towards the inmates.