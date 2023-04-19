Six days on, elephant Noor Jehan yet to get back on her feet

The elephant Noor Jehan is being provided continuous medical care at the Karachi Zoological Gardens with the consultation and guidance of a nine-member committee of experts formed for her treatment and well-being.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that the Karachi zoo staff and experts are administering the prescribed medicines in accordance with the instructions received during videoconferencing with the international organisation Four Paws.

Rehman said that the local team of experts at the Karachi zoo is in constant contact with Four Paws, and information regarding the health of the elephant is being exchanged without delay. The nine-member committee has been constituted comprising veterinary experts from Austria and Germany who are particularly qualified to treat elephants.

Four Paws has been working for the welfare and care of animals, and this organisation provides guidance and support in the care and treatment of animals in different parts of the world, which is why the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has hired their services for Noor Jehan’s treatment.

The administrator said that the suggestions given by the committee will be implemented without delay. It may be noted that the committee for the welfare and well-being of the elephant constituted by the administrator comprises renowned vets and experts.

They include Dr Amir Khalil of Four Paws, senior veterinarian Dr Marina Eva Nova, German Institute of Wildlife & Zoo Research head Dr Frank Guerez and Department of Reproduction Management head Dr Thomas Hilder Brandt.

They also include former Karachi zoo senior director Dr Mansoor Qazi, Dr Imran Rasheed of Lahore’s Veterinary & Animal Sciences University, Dr Asma Ghiwala of Karachi’s Animal Care Centre, Karachi Zoo Deputy Director Dr Amir Rizvi, and zoo expert panel member for Karachi Zoo and Safari Park Dr Kazim Hussain.

The administrator said that all possible steps are being taken for better care of zoo animals, and the provision of quality feed and health care. The cages and enclosures of the animals are being improved to provide them with a more natural environment, he added.