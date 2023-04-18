IHC moved to remove CJP’s name from SC’s dam fund account

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday was moved for removal of the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s name from the dam fund account’s title, local media reported.

A local lawyer Adnan Iqbal has filed a petition in the high court also pleaded for suspending the Registrar Supreme Court’s authority over the dam fund. The petitioner has requested the court to summon the former chief justice of Pakistan and questioning him about the fund he launched for building dams and water reservoirs.

The amount spent on publicity of this activity was more than the amount deposited in the fund, “Around 10 billion rupees were collected with a publicity drive on which 13 billion rupees were spent,” the petitioner claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that former CJP Saqib Nisar had created dam fund in 2018. The National Assembly last Friday unanimously passed a resolution to utilize the amount deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund, for the rehabilitation of the people affected in last years unprecedented flood in the country.

The resolution said as per the news a five members bench headed by the present chief justice was informed that Rs16.53 billion had been deposited in the dam fund so far. It said that the deposited fund would reach Rs16.98 billion during the next quarter.

However, the resolution demanded that the deposited fund should be placed in the national exchequer and the said amount should be utilised for the rehabilitation of people affected by the floods of 2022.