New Zealand public radio threatens to quit Twitter

WELLINGTON: Radio New Zealand became the latest broadcaster to threaten to leave Twitter on Monday, after the social media platform labelled the public broadcaster “government-funded”.

RNZ´s head of content said it could join US counterparts National Public Radio and Public Broadcasting Service, who both quit Twitter last week in protest at the tag. “Not only is our editorial independence protected by the law, we guard it vigorously,” head of content Megan Whelan wrote on Twitter.