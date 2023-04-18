Gunner arrested after Indian army base shooting: police

NEW DELHI: An Indian army gunner has been arrested for the killing of four soldiers at a military base near the Pakistan border, police said on Monday, ruling out a terror motive.
The attack took place last week at the Bathinda military station in Punjab, a northern state where tensions have been high over the resurgence of a separatist movement. Police said the accused gunner, Desai Mohan, shot the four soldiers dead in the early hours of the morning while they slept, using a stolen rifle and ammunition.
BRUSSELS: The European Union ambassador to Khartoum was attacked in his home in Khartoum on Monday, the bloc´s top...
CAIRO: The wife of a jailed dissident in Egypt was arrested early on Monday after posting on social media that her...
PARIS: Air France and plane manufacturer Airbus were acquitted on Monday over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight...
STOCKHOLM: Gathering 26,000 soldiers from 14 nations, Sweden on Monday launched its largest military manoeuvres in...
YANGON: Myanmar´s junta on Monday began releasing more than 3,000 prisoners to mark the Buddhist New Year, without...
PARIS: Scientists found coastal species of shellfish and anemones living and breeding on floating islands of garbage...