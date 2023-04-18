Gunner arrested after Indian army base shooting: police

NEW DELHI: An Indian army gunner has been arrested for the killing of four soldiers at a military base near the Pakistan border, police said on Monday, ruling out a terror motive.

The attack took place last week at the Bathinda military station in Punjab, a northern state where tensions have been high over the resurgence of a separatist movement. Police said the accused gunner, Desai Mohan, shot the four soldiers dead in the early hours of the morning while they slept, using a stolen rifle and ammunition.