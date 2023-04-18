Point of sale

Selling medicines in general stores can be hazardous for public health. General stores are not authorized to sell medicines as they do not have the necessary licenses, facilities, and trained staff to ensure the safety and efficacy of medications.
The sale of medicines in unauthorized outlets can result in the distribution of counterfeit, expired or substandard drugs, which can be harmful or even fatal to patients. Additionally, the lack of proper storage facilities and trained staff in general stores can lead to medication errors and incorrect dosage, causing adverse effects and complications. The health regulation authorities are requested to take concrete steps to ensure medicines are only sold in licensed pharmacies and healthcare facilities.
Tariq Nawaz
Mardan
