Who bears the brunt?

Young people, especially young women, bear the brunt of our alarming unemployment problem. Our leaders appear to be clueless when it comes to tackling unemployment, especially youth and female unemployment. The situation is particularly bad in the rural areas where job opportunities for women and fresh graduates are practically non-existent.

This leads to despondency and alienation, which may metastasize into social unrest if left unaddressed. What is the point of emphasizing education for women and encouraging young people to go to university if we are not going to provide them with any jobs?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad