Mufti Shakoor laid to rest in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The funeral prayer for Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who died in a road accident in Islamabad a day before, was held at his native village and laid to rest here on Sunday.

Mohsin Dawar of National Democratic Movement, Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, commissioner Bannu division, deputy inspector general of police, Bannu Range, deputy commissioner and district police officer Lakki Marwat, well-wishers and a large number of fellow villagers attended his funeral prayer held at his village Tajbikhel in Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the central and provincial leadership of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl was conspicuous by their absence. Many people could not attend the funeral prayer due to the poor condition of the road leading to his village as they could not make it to the Janazgah on time.

It may be mentioned that Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor was killed in a road accident in Islamabad. He had left a hotel after Iftar and was heading towards the Secretariat Chowk in his car when a vehicle carrying five people hit it.

The minister was taken to the Polyclinic Hospital in the federal capital, where he succumbed to his injuries due to profuse bleeding.

Mufti Shakoor was associated with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and was elected as Member National Assembly from National Assembly constituency NA-51 in the 2018 general election on the ticket of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal. He belonged to Lakki Marwat district.