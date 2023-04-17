Speeding bus crushes motorcyclist

LAHORE: A 28-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a speeding bus in Chung police area on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Sajid Pervaiz, was on his way on a bike when a speeding bus ran over him near Multan Road Pakka Mail Stop, resulting into his instant death. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,207 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents, 08 people died, whereas 1,253 were injured. Out of this, 643 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas 610 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Man’s tortured body recovered from canal: The tortured body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from the canal in Kahna police area on Sunday. The police shifted the body for post-mortem and started the investigation. The police said that the deceased was brutally tortured and killed and the body was dumped in the canal.