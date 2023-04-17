Unequal nation

Income inequality has become a persistent issue in our society, with significant implications for economic justice and fair distribution of resources. While some individuals and groups have access to a disproportionate share of wealth and resources, others struggle to make ends meet and lack basic necessities like housing, healthcare and education. Addressing income inequality requires a concerted effort to prioritize economic justice and equity. This could include measures such as progressive taxation, increasing the minimum wage and investing in social safety nets like affordable housing and healthcare. It is also important to ensure that marginalized communities have access to the resources and support they need to thrive.
The issue of income inequality is not just a matter of fairness, but also has broader implications for our society as a whole. When economic disparities are too great, it can lead to social unrest and instability. Conversely, when everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive, our society as a whole benefits from increased productivity, innovation, and wellbeing.
Danish Ali Shaikh
Karachi
The current public transport system in Karachi has several issues. The timings of the buses are unreliable and the...
The Supreme Court needs to put its house in order. We need to learn from the mistakes of the past and set a precedent...
The incessant inflation has made life difficult for the salaried classes and those on fixed incomes. Black-marketing,...
As a nation, Pakistan is facing a multitude of challenges. Amidst this chaotic environment, a new generation of...
This letter refers to the article ‘Everything everywhere all at once’ Salaar Khan. I offer my compliments to the...
A highly qualified assistant professor of IBA-Sukkur, Dr Ajmal Sawand, has been brutally killed in a tribal dispute....