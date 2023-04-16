Man held for kidnapping for ransom

Rizvia police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a citizen for ransom in District Central of Karachi.

On April 13, the police said, Junaid called his friend Mishal, son of Muhammad Ayaz, to a tea hotel near Zeeshan Park for a meeting regarding some work. When Mishal reached the hotel, Junaid’s friend Ahmed was also there.

After a while, some men arrived in a car and abducted Mishal. Ahmed took mobile phones from Mishal and one Osama and joined the kidnappers. The suspects pretended to kidnap Junaid and took him away on another motorbike.

Two of the kidnappers in the car were wearing police uniforms to hoodwink the victim.

The suspects demanded a ransom amount of Rs1 million from Mishal’s family, but later the matter was settled for Rs100,000.

While taking the money, one of the suspects, Sajid Ali, son of Bashir Ahmed, was arrested and the ransom amount of Rs50,000 and the hostage were recovered.

The police have registered a case and are conducting raids to arrest Junaid and Ahmed and other accomplices. Further investigations are under way.