Seminary teacher arrested for canning student

MINGORA: A seminary teacher was arrested for subjecting a teenaged student to corporal punishment at a seminary at Shah Dherai in Kabal tehsil in Swat district.
Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur asked Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kabal, Habib Shah Khan and Station House Officer of Shah Dheria Police Station Inspector Ijaz Khan to take action against the teacher in question.
The police arrested Qari Naveed Ali, son of Sher Alam, on the charges of administering corporal punishment to the student identified as Sajjad son of Akbar Ali.
NOWSHERA: A cop escorting a polio team on Saturday came under fire from three armed men in Nowshera Kalan, however, he...
CHITRAL: The ambassador and head of European Union Delegation Riina Kionka on Saturday expressed her satisfaction over...
PESHAWAR: Abandoned by families due to societal pressure and the stigma associated with their gender identity, the...
MARDAN: Police arrested 38 persons and recovered arms and drugs during search and strike operations in the district on...
KALAYA: Eleven passengers sustained injuries when a passenger coach fell into a ravine owing to brake failure in lower...
WANA: Security forces officials donated Holy Quran copies for mosques and Eid clothes to children of Shaheedan and...