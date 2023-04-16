Seminary teacher arrested for canning student

MINGORA: A seminary teacher was arrested for subjecting a teenaged student to corporal punishment at a seminary at Shah Dherai in Kabal tehsil in Swat district.

Taking notice of the incident, District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur asked Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kabal, Habib Shah Khan and Station House Officer of Shah Dheria Police Station Inspector Ijaz Khan to take action against the teacher in question.

The police arrested Qari Naveed Ali, son of Sher Alam, on the charges of administering corporal punishment to the student identified as Sajjad son of Akbar Ali.