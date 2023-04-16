Decline in smoking after surge in prices

Islamabad: Majority of smokers in Pakistan are likely to quit or reduce smoking after the recent surge in prices of cigarettes.

A network of academic researchers and professionals, has stated that smokers prefer quitting or reducing smoking to changing brands or going for cheaper cigarettes. It said that the government should stand firm on its decision to increase taxes on cigarettes and this increase should be translated into price increase. It said that a quick survey of university students has shown that the demand in cigarettes has declined after increase in its prices.

A recent research study titled ‘Higher Tobacco Tax, Lower Cigarette Consumption’ revealed that number of quitters would increase with the increase in tobacco tax and cigarettes prices. The higher the percentage increase in price, the lower the number of people who would continue to smoke. The study also shows only 2.6 per cent, switch to a different brand or other tobacco products in response to a price increase. This hints at the reluctance of tobacco users towards switching, it said. The study highlighted that this would make tobacco taxation an even more potent tool to reduce its consumption. The South Asian nation of 220 million has been spending around Rs615 billion per annum on the tobacco-related illnesses while more than 160,000 people are killed each year due to smoking. It said that global evidence shows that tobacco taxation is a very effective policy option to prevent tobacco-induced diseases and deaths. Tobacco taxation, which raises the tobacco products’ prices for consumers, helps reduce tobacco consumption, keeps potential tobacco consumers from taking up smoking, and leads current tobacco consumers to quit, it said.