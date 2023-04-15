Unequal, uncertain

In order for there to be rule of law, there must be equality before the law and certainty of law, both of which are missing from our current landscape. The powerful are evading the law and no one seems certain as to what the latter even has to say, making the evasion all the more easier as loopholes can always be found. If we take the ongoing imbroglio between the courts and the government, we find the government blatantly violating the constitutional order without any repercussions, something only the powerful can get away with.

Then we have a great deal of ambiguity surrounding the powers of the courts, what parliament can do about them and in what circumstances elections can be delayed.

Muhammad Ishaque Memon

Tando Muhammad Khan