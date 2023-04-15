PSL, GBB sign MoU

LAHORE: Pakistan Services Limited (PSL), owners of Pearl-Continental Hotels signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Global Business Bridge (GBB) to open Sakura Restaurant and Front Page Café in Lahore.

The franchise and management agreement signing ceremony was held at the Pearl-Continental Hotel Lahore. The event was attended by the management of Hashoo Group, Pearl-Continental Hotel Lahore and Global Business Bridge.

Hashoo Group COO Haseeb Gardezi said that the signing of the MoU marks their commitment to expanding the dining options for their customers. “Both Sakura Restaurant and Front Page Café at Pearl-Continental Hotels, are renowned for their quality food and exceptional service, and we are excited to bring these two restaurants to the residents of Lahore,” he added.

The new Sakura Restaurant will feature a diverse Japanese cuisine menu, including sushi, sashimi, tempura, and other popular dishes. In addition, Front Page Café will offer a range of coffee, tea, and other beverages, along with a selection of sandwiches, pastries and desserts.

GBB is known for their iconic projects, including Emporium Mall, Bahria Icon Tower, HBL Mega Corporate Tower and MCB Towers in Pakistan. GBB CEO Shahid Riaz Gondal said, “As we venture into the hospitality business for the first time, we are committed to carrying on our legacy of providing our customers with an unparalleled service, and we are confident that upcoming Sakura and Front Page Café in Lahore will meet the expectations of our guests and customers.”