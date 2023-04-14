Sit-in held in Khairpur for recovery of Sukkur businessman

SUKKUR: A sit-in was held at Baberloi bypass in Khairpur for the recovery of Ayaz Mahar, a renowned businessman of Sukkur and PPP’s leader, who had gone missing from Karachi.

The relatives of Ayaz Mahar, along with a large number of citizens, staged a sit-in on the National Highway at Baberloi bypass in Khairpur, demanding the release of PPP leader. The sit-in disrupted the flow of the traffic from Punjab to Sindh.

The protesters said that Ayaz Mahar should be produced before the courts, if he is wanted to police in any case.

Javed Ahmed Mahar, brother of Ayaz Mahar, said that the case of kidnapping of his brother and his driver Ghulam Ali was registered at the Defense Police Station against unknown accused.

Dr Naveed Mahar, another brother of Ayaz Mahar, said that his brother along with his driver had left Ghizri for Sukkur, but in the middle their cell phones were found to be powered off, while the last location of Ayaz Mahar’s mobile phone appeared to be toll plaza in Karachi.

He further said the PPP and Karachi police were informed about the missing of Ayaz Amir but they had failed to recover him.

Meanwhile, Khairpur SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso met with the demonstrators and assured them of the recovery of Ayaz Mahar. Later on, the demonstrators cleared the road. It is pertinent to mention that Ayaz Mahar had contested Senate election in 2018 from the PPP platform.