Over 12m videos from Pakistan removed by TikTok: report

ISLAMABAD: The world’s popular video-sharing platform, TikTok, has removed more than 12 million videos uploaded from Pakistan in the fourth quarter of 2022 for violating community guidelines.

The platform released its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the fourth quarter 2022 (October-December 2022), building on its commitment to a multi-pronged approach to stop misinformation on the platform. The total number of videos removed globally in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 85,680,819, which represents about 0.6 percent of all the videos uploaded to TikTok. A total of 46,836,047 videos were removed by automation, while 5,477,549 videos were restored.

Pakistan saw the removal of 12,628,267 videos for violating community guidelines in the fourth quarter 2022. In addition to removing accounts for violating community guidelines, the platform also removed accounts determined to be spam, along with spam videos posted by those accounts. It also took proactive measures to prevent spam accounts from being created through automated means. In the fourth quarter, 89.7 percent of the violative videos in Pakistan were removed before anyone could view them and 95.5 percent of such videos were removed within a day. The proactive removal rate was 98.8 percent. Additionally, 17,877,316 accounts that were suspected to be of users under the age of 13 were removed globally, while 54,453,610 fake accounts were also removed during the fourth quarter. TikTok’s community guidelines are designed to foster an experience that prioritises safety, inclusion, and authenticity. Its policies apply to everyone and all content, and it strives to be consistent and equitable in its enforcement.

TikTok uses a combination of innovative technology and people to identify, review, and take action regarding content that violates the platform’s policies. The quarterly Community Guidelines Engagement report provides insights into the volume and nature of content and accounts removed from the platform.