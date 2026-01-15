Baseless gender identity rumors targeted at Bettijo Hirschi after Todd Bridges split

US actor Todd Bridges and his wife, Bettijo B. Hirschi, have announced to part ways more than three years after they got married.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Todd Bridges said, "After much prayer and reflection, my spouse and I have made the difficult decision to separate."

He said "This was not an easy choice, and it comes with a heavy heart, but also with love and gratitude for the life we shared."

He continued, "I thank God for the time we’ve had together, the lessons we’ve learned, and the family we’ve built. Even in this season of change, I trust He is guiding us both toward healing, peace, and new beginnings."

"I ask for privacy as we navigate this transition and continue to lift my former partner up in prayer, wishing them joy and fulfillment in the chapters ahead.”

This was Bridges’ second marriage. He was previously married to his first wife Dori from 1998 to 2012, with whom he shares son Spencir, 28, and daughter Bo, 29.

Shortly after the news regarding their spilt surfaced online, unconfirmed speculation started doing the rounds on social media about Bettijo B. Hirschi’s gender identity.

However, the rumors are completely unfounded as Hirschi has not made any public statements regarding her gender. Notably, Hirschi also had four children prior to her marriage to Todd Bridges.







