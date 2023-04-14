Housing societies launch crackdown on beggars

Rawalpindi: Given the complaints filed by the residents a number of posh private housing societies have launched a crackdown against beggars and their handlers operating in their areas.

According to the details, various gangs of beggars also including women and children had swarmed into these housing societies and started creating disturbance for the visitors in the markets. At the first instance, the administration of the posh housing societies placed banners to urge the residents to avoid giving alms to professional beggars and instead inform the relevant officials about their presence anywhere in the area.

The language used by these beggars showed that they have been brought mostly from the areas in the South Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa. They penetrate into the housing societies posing as labourers and domestic workers.

An official of a private housing society informed that "We cannot take any legal action against beggars so we nab them and hand them over to the police department for further action. There has been a flood of beggars and we have been pushed to curb this illegal practice." It is pertinent to mention here that as the holy month of Ramadan approaches, thousands of beggars travel to the big cities from other parts of the country, particularly from rural areas, and they can be seen along roads, particularly at traffic intersections and in markets and bazaars.

These beggars knock on the windows of cars at traffic signals, indicating something to the drivers and pleading for some alms, seemingly trying to convey that they are in distress. Begging often leads to other crimes such as burglary and exploiting children, the elderly and people of determination to raise money illegally. A government official has said "Since the start of Ramadan the local administration has been tracking down beggars and pushing them out of the markets. They constantly change their locations due to which they appear in different areas time and again throughout the day."