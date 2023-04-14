Pakistan Shopping Festival begins today

LAHORE: Pakistan Shopping Festival being organised by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Brand Hub at Expo Centre, from today (Friday) and will conclude on April 16 (Sunday), started with the theme ‘Biggest Sale of the Year’ which is the largest whole sale shopping festival at one place.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the Chamber wanted to serve the business community and conduct its practices in a very professional manner. He said LCCI management in collaboration with Brand Hub had taken the lead to organise the festival which aimed to create a soft image of our country, encourage entrepreneurs and strengthen the liaison among the business community by generating various activities.

He invited the businessmen to participate in the festival which comes with a host of value-added marketing and advertising options. Being the part of this ‘Business Expo’ the businessmen can market their products like no other event offers in Lahore.

The unique features of LSF-2023 are included more than 30,000 LCCI members will be invited, all trade bodies and trade associations have also been invited, supported by the Punjab government, Exclusive Electronic, Paper Media & Social Media Coverage, Extensive Indoor and Outdoor advertising opportunities at Expo Centre & Prime Locations in the City. Participation of celebrities and variety of sponsorship opportunities are features of the event.