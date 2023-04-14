CM orders opening of closed flour centres

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Sabzazar Model Bazaar here Thursday and inspected the distribution process of free flour.

The citizens made complaints with regard to closure of few centres in the City. Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the closure of few centres and ordered the administration to immediately resume the centres working forthwith because due to the closure of few centres rush on other centres had increased.

Mohsin Naqvi talked with few men and women present in the Sabzazar Model Bazaar and inquired from them about the provision of free flour. Few citizens made complaints about non-verification of their CNICs on which the CM ordered to promptly redress their complaints forthwith. Mohsin Naqvi himself got the registration of CNICs of few men and women present in the model bazaar.

Mohsin Naqvi appealed to the citizens to make a queue and directed the verification staff members to complete the flour distribution process in the least span of time. He directed that the elderly citizens should be ensured provision of free flour without any delay.

SPORTS COMPETITIONS: On the special direction of caretaker chief minister, approval for holding sports competitions in the schools, colleges, universities and at the club level has been granted. Sports competitions will be held at the tehsil, district, division and provincial level across the province. Cricket, hockey, football, volleyball and athletics competitions will be held in the sports event which will continue for one month.

Online registration of players and clubs will be made on the site of Punjab Information Technology Board. Caretaker CM sought a comprehensive plan from the Sports Department in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government wanted to provide equal opportunities to the youth to advance forward in the field of sports. Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the hidden talent in the villages and far-flung areas would be brought forward and the winning teams would be awarded with prizes. Caretaker CM presided over a meeting at CM Office in which Provincial Minister for information Amir Mir, Adviser on Sports Wahab Riaz, Secretary Sports, Secretary Finance, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore division, DG Sports Board, Chairman PITB, Deputy Commission Lahore, DG PHA and officials concerned attended the meeting.

PRAISES POLICE, ADMIN: Caretaker chief minister expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made on Youm-e-Ali (RA) across Punjab, including Lahore. Mohsin Naqvi was himself overseeing security arrangements till late at night. Mohsin Naqvi lauded the police and the administration for making foolproof security arrangements.

SEEKS REPORT: The caretaker CM sought a report from IG police about the murder of four persons in the Dinga area, Gujrat and directed that the accused persons should be brought to justice soon and justice be ensured to the victims' heirs.

INQUIRES AFTER STAMPEDE VICTIM: The caretaker chief minister visited Mayo Hospital and inquired after Sughran Bibi who got injured due to stampede and disorder in Sahiwal.

He expressed his satisfaction over the recovery of Sughran Bibi and issued directions to the MS for treatment of the woman.