Off the grid

Imagine a world without the internet, social media and computers. For many of us, this may seem like a terrifying prospect. But what if we took a step back and imagined what life would be like without all of these modern conveniences? We would have to use our own creativity and imagination to find ways to pass the time, rather than relying on the instant gratification of social media and streaming services. It would force us to slow down, to appreciate the world around us and to focus on the things that truly matter in life.
Perhaps we can learn to strike a better balance between our reliance on computer and internet technology and our need for a simpler, more fulfilling way of life. By taking small steps, like spending more time outdoors, reading books, and engaging in physical activities, we can begin to reclaim some of the joys of a life without these technologies, while still enjoying the many benefits that they provide.
Tahir Jamali
Nawabshah
Due to the serious lack of electricity, there have been frequent power outages and loadshedding across the country....
I am writing to express my concerns regarding the sewage and sanitation problems in Karachi. It is disheartening to...
This letter refers to the article ‘Land reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan’ by Amir Hussain. The writer explains how the...
Mindful meditation has gained popularity in recent years as a tool for improving mental health and well-being. Studies...
The body of a missing six-year-old girl was recently recovered from a manhole in Surjani Town, Karachi. The girl has,...
Unemployment is a major issue which has been affecting the country’s economic and social development. The government...