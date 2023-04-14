Off the grid

Imagine a world without the internet, social media and computers. For many of us, this may seem like a terrifying prospect. But what if we took a step back and imagined what life would be like without all of these modern conveniences? We would have to use our own creativity and imagination to find ways to pass the time, rather than relying on the instant gratification of social media and streaming services. It would force us to slow down, to appreciate the world around us and to focus on the things that truly matter in life.

Perhaps we can learn to strike a better balance between our reliance on computer and internet technology and our need for a simpler, more fulfilling way of life. By taking small steps, like spending more time outdoors, reading books, and engaging in physical activities, we can begin to reclaim some of the joys of a life without these technologies, while still enjoying the many benefits that they provide.

Tahir Jamali

Nawabshah