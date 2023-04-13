Three terrorists killed in Bajaur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Bajaur district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.
Security forces conducted an IBO in general area Loesum, District Bajaur on Tuesday. During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, three terrorists were sent to hell.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens.
Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces, determined to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area.
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State and SAPM on Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon said on Wednesday that...
ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority has launched a dedicated helpline for persons with...
PESHAWAR: The chairmen of the Board of Governors of the seven medical and teaching institutions on Wednesday moved...
ISLAMABAD: Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, ambassador of United Arab Emirates in Pakistan, affirmed on Wednesday that Zayed...
ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir PPP leaders held a consultative meeting with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto...
ISLAMABAD: Acting British High Commissioner to Pakistan Andrew Dagleish Wednesday commended the measures being...