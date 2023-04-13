 
Three terrorists killed in Bajaur: ISPR

By Our Correspondent
April 13, 2023

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Bajaur district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

Security forces conducted an IBO in general area Loesum, District Bajaur on Tuesday. During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, three terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces, determined to eliminate menace of terrorism from the area.