IHC seeks details of FIRs against PTI leader Shandana

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought details from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and capital police regarding the FIRs [first information reports], registered by various police stations against PTI leader Shandana Gulzar.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case, filed by the PTI leader seeking provision of specific details.

Petitioner’s lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat adopted the stance that several FIRs had been registered against his client and she should be provided details about in that regard.

The court served notices on respondents, and sought FIRs and details of pending enquires till April 19.