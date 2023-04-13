I.A. Rehman remembered

LAHORE: HRCP solemnly marked the second death anniversary of I.A. Rehman who remained a guiding light for the human rights movement in Pakistan, South Asia and beyond, a press release issued by HRCP said. He led HRCP in the capacities of director (1990-2008), secretary-general (2008-2016) and honorary spokesperson (2017-2021). As an outstanding journalist and formidable public intellectual, he touched many lives and mentored two generations of human rights defenders. His loss remains irreparable.