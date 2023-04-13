Pakistan-Japan trade discussed

TOKYO: Pakistan Japan Business Forum has held a dinner in honour of Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar to promote trade activities between the two countries.
The dinner was also attended by Japanese government and important social figures. On the occasion, Tarar praised the role of Pakistan-Japan Business Forum in promotion of trade between the two countries, saying, “There are excellent trade relations between Pakistan and Japan, but there is scope for further growth.”
He expressed hope that the trade between the two countries would increase with time. The former ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, officials of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, officials of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, officials of the Japan Chamber of Commerce, and Japanese media representatives were also present.
