Security beefed up

PESHAWAR: Security was upgraded across the provincial capital for the last few days of Ramazan. Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan visited the Chamkani Police Station and other checkposts and checked the level of alertness as well as the measures taken for security. The CCPO directed the cops to remain alert. Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Haroon Rashid and other SPs also inspected security in different areas of Peshawar.