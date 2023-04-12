Caretaker minister terms PTI’s KP govt as selected

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information Feroz Jamal Kakakhel on Tuesday said that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not elected rather it was selected.

He was briefing journalists after a meeting of the caretaker cabinet, said an official handout. He alleged that the previous PTI government had committed corruption worth billions of rupees in the mega project.

He said that the general elections would be held simultaneously across the country on October 18. He said that the law and order situation was not satisfactory in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, therefore the elections could not take place there. He said that the province was facing financial crunch and it did not have enough money to pay salaries to the government employees.

Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, who is also a spokesman of the provincial government, said that though the digital census had been completed, the difficult phase of delimitation was yet to be carried out. He said that the delimitation process would be completed by October.

He said that so far 74 percent deserving people had received the free flour under the Ramazan package, adding that overall 42 lakhs families had benefited from the scheme. He said that the caretaker government was supposed to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in conducting free and fair elections in the country.

He said that the office of the president of Pakistan symbolised national unity but it seemed that the incumbent president was the representative of a particular political party and was serving its interests.