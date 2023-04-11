A resolution passed to make Constitution compulsory part of curriculum.—Twitter/file

ISLAMABAD: The Golden Jubilee Convention of the 1973 Constitution on Monday passed a resolution calling for the inclusion of the Constitution and democratic civic education as a compulsory part of the curriculum.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb presented the resolution, which was unanimously adopted by the Convention held at the National Assembly Hall. The resolution also demanded that the Constitution should be included in the educational activities of all schools, colleges, universities, training institutions of police, and other law-enforcement agencies under the control of provincial governments.

According to the resolution, National Constitution Day will be celebrated on April 10 every year. According to the resolution, the Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Constitution of 1973, along with an unbiased account of constitutional and democratic developments in Pakistan, should be included in the textbooks of all relevant subjects such as Pakistan Studies, History, Social Studies, Urdu, English, or any other subject taught in the schools, colleges, and universities in the provinces.

Furthermore, the resolution called for extra and co-curricular activities on educational campuses to prioritise themes related to parliamentary democracy, fundamental rights, and constitutionalism in Pakistan. It also urged public service broadcasters and independent private media to devote a fair amount of time to expanding their understanding of the Constitution and its relevance as a vibrant contract between citizens and the state.

The resolution further stated that provincial governments shall reach out to the people of Pakistan to raise awareness about the importance of the Constitution and encourage its preservation and protection. It also resolved to uphold in letter and spirit the constitutional provision under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, under which the subject of education has been devolved to the provinces.

Therefore, the resolution urged provincial governments to take necessary action and implement the resolution. The federal government shall urge all provincial governments and the government of the federating units to ensure that courses on the importance of the Constitution and a study of its salient features, specifically those relating to human rights (women, minorities, children, due process, and international human rights obligations) and the trichotomy of powers, are included in the curricula of all educational institutions in the provinces.

The resolution emphasised that the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, adopted on April 10, 1973, serves as the supreme law of the land and the cornerstone of the democratic framework of the country. The 50th anniversary and Golden Jubilee celebrations of the adoption of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan provide an opportunity to reflect upon its significance and promote a greater understanding of its provisions among the citizens of the country, especially children and youth.

The resolution recognised that the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is the basic document governing the structure and polity of the state and that it is crucial for the future of Pakistan and its people to maintain the continuity of democratic governance embedded in the supremacy of the Constitution. It also acknowledged that democratic civic education is an important instrument for providing the necessary knowledge, and historical context, and developing the necessary skills to actively and effectively participate in the pursuit of democratic governance.

The resolution endorsed the Joint Communiqué of the 17th Speakers’ Conference (April 15, 2014, Islamabad), which suggested changes to the educational curriculum to inculcate in the minds of the new generation the importance of democracy and to make them aware of the democratic struggle for parliamentary democracy.

Before presenting the resolution, the minister congratulated members of the committee constituted to make arrangements for the celebration of the golden jubilee of the Constitution.