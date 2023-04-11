Foolproof traffic plans for T20 matches

LAHORE: City Traffic Police Lahore has started making foolproof traffic arrangements for three T20 matches between Pakistan and New Zealand cricket teams.

CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze said that in total, 10 DSPs, 1,536 traffic personnel under the supervision of SP Asif Siddique and SP City Shehzad Khan will perform duty at hotels, airports, Gaddafi Stadium and parking points. 20 fork lifters, 03 breakdowns are also deployed to eliminate wrong parking.

The first T20 match between the two teams will be played on April 14, the second match on April 15 while the last one T20 match on April 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium. SP Traffic Saddar division Asif Siddique and SP City Shehzad Khan visited various points, parking stands, routes and diversions.

CTO Lahore said that spectators will be able to park their vehicles at Govt College Gulberg, Liberty Parking and LDA Plaza. Foolproof traffic arrangements have been made from the hotel to the Gaddafi Stadium and from the stadium to the hotel. He further added that the roads will be closed for a minimum period of time at the arrival and departure of the teams.

Mustansar said that all the diversions will be opened for traffic as soon as the movement passes. No road shall be permanently closed. During the matches, traffic will flow as usual on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Main Boulevard and Gulberg Road. He said that according to the traffic plan, spectators coming from Mall Road, Jail Road and Canal Road can park at Gate Govt College for Boys from Ferozepur Road.

He said that spectators coming from Thokar Niaz Baig will be able to park at Govt College for Boys from Cricket Campus Pul Barkat Market, Kalma Underpass. Spectators coming from Cantt, Defence and Cavalry can park at Hussain Chowk, Liberty Parking and Sunfort Hotel Parking from Firdous Market. Cricket fans coming from Kasur, Kahna and Model Town will be able to park at Govt College along with Ferozepur Main Gate and Central Park.