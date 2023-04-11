PHC CJ visits Central Prison Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Musarrat Hilali paid a surprise visit to the Central Prison Peshawar on Monday and ordered the officials to improve conditions at the facility.

This was her 2nd visit to prison as she visited Mardan Prison visited on Saturday where numerous issues were identified. She had issued directions for the remedial actions, said a communication.

During the visit to Central Prison Peshawar, it was found that juvenile prisoners were kept in a small barrack that had the unhygienic condition. It was noted that inmates had been affected by different skin diseases which could cause the breaking out of other communicable diseases. The superintendent of jail was directed to shift the inmates to a place with all basic facilities.

The judicial magistrate was asked to conduct a visit to the prison to decide petty nature cases at the earliest. It was observed that many under-trial prisoners were kept in a small barrack where there was no space even to sit properly. Those interned in overcrowded barrack complained of insufficient food and other allied facilities.

The chief justice showed displeasure at the mismanagement and directed the officials to make improvements and resolve the issues, specifically those raised during her visit.She said a strict follow-up mechanism should be devised to ensure that basic facilities are provided to all the inmates as per law.

The chief justice visited the barrack for women as well and found it in good condition where hygienic conditions prevailed.